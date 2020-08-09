UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical and specialty chemical company that specializes in providing therapy for central nervous system disorders, including epilepsy, diabetic neuropathic pain, sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. It also provides therapy in the areas of oncology, immunology, inflammation, allergy and respiratory diseases. UCB delivers small and large molecule solutions to specialists for use in the treatment of severe diseases. “

UCBJF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of UCB stock opened at $127.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. UCB has a 52-week low of $67.39 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.52.

About UCB

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

