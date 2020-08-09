Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $161.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its target price lifted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $155.00 to $161.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.90% from the company’s previous close.

FIS has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.04.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.01 and a 200 day moving average of $135.91. The company has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a PE ratio of 281.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 47,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.