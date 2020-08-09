SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.26

Shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.26 and traded as low as $6.61. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 2,957 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SALVATORE FERRA/ADR alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for SALVATORE FERRA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SALVATORE FERRA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.