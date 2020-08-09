SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.59

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and traded as high as $30.35. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 42,067 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHECY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.16.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

