SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

Several research firms have commented on SJW. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.27.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). SJW Group had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $115.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,600,000 after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 777,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,905,000 after purchasing an additional 300,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 371,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,813 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

