MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.83

MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.83 and traded as low as $52.38. MARUBENI CORP/ADR shares last traded at $52.38, with a volume of 218 shares.

MARUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MARUBENI CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MARUBENI CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get MARUBENI CORP/ADR alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22.

MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported ($18.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter. MARUBENI CORP/ADR had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MARUBENI CORP/ADR will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY)

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural resources, marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle products, office supplies, and textile and industrial materials.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MARUBENI CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARUBENI CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.