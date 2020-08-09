Novavax (NVAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $170.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 1.76. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $189.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $997,067.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James F. Young acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $73,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $106.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

