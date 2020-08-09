FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issued By Piper Sandler

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.89.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HOPE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.63. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $121.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 5,760 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $55,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 277,283 shares of company stock worth $2,819,506 in the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 92.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.26
SALVATORE FERRA/ADR Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.26
SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.59
SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.59
SJW Group Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
SJW Group Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
MARUBENI CORP/ADR Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.83
MARUBENI CORP/ADR Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.83
Novavax Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Novavax Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Hope Bancorp Inc Issued By Piper Sandler
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Hope Bancorp Inc Issued By Piper Sandler


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report