FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issued By Piper Sandler

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.89.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HOPE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.63. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $121.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 5,760 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $55,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 277,283 shares of company stock worth $2,819,506 in the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 92.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

