Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.74

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and traded as high as $14.12. Investar shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 4,962 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Investar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. Investar had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 12.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.26
SALVATORE FERRA/ADR Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.26
SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.59
SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.59
SJW Group Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
SJW Group Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
MARUBENI CORP/ADR Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.83
MARUBENI CORP/ADR Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.83
Novavax Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Novavax Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Hope Bancorp Inc Issued By Piper Sandler
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Hope Bancorp Inc Issued By Piper Sandler


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report