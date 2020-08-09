Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.74

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and traded as high as $14.12. Investar shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 4,962 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Investar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. Investar had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 12.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

