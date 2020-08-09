CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $166.26

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $166.26 and traded as low as $138.50. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR shares last traded at $141.80, with a volume of 17 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.34 and a 200-day moving average of $166.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $562.77 million for the quarter. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 4.64%.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

