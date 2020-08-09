Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.10

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.10 and traded as low as $5.54. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 122,754 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 46,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

