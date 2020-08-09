Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.95

Scientific Digital Imaging plc (LON:SDI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.95 and traded as low as $58.41. Scientific Digital Imaging shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 263,647 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Scientific Digital Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 million and a P/E ratio of 22.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.95.

Scientific Digital Imaging plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation and restoration under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the QSI brand name.

