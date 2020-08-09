Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $273.56

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $273.56 and traded as low as $269.01. Victoria shares last traded at $281.00, with a volume of 163,539 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VCP shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.06) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 246.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 273.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.88 million and a PE ratio of -76.49.

Victoria (LON:VCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 28.42 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 35.90 ($0.44) by GBX (7.48) (($0.09)).

Victoria PLC

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

