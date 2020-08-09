CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.80

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS.A) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.80 and traded as low as $27.72. CBS shares last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 72,822 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About CBS (NYSE:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.10
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.10
Scientific Digital Imaging Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.95
Scientific Digital Imaging Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.95
Victoria Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $273.56
Victoria Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $273.56
Astika Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04
Astika Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04
500.com Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.67
500.com Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.67
CBS Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.80
CBS Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.80


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report