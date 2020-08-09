CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.80

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS.A) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.80 and traded as low as $27.72. CBS shares last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 72,822 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About CBS (NYSE:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

