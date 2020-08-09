Dillistone Group (LON:DSG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.81

Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.81 and traded as low as $16.00. Dillistone Group shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 6,827 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $3.34 million and a P/E ratio of -8.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

About Dillistone Group (LON:DSG)

Dillistone Group Plc provides technology solutions and services for the recruitment industry worldwide. It operates in three divisions, Dillistone Systems, Voyager Software, and GatedTalent. The Dillistone Systems division supplies technology and services to executive search firms and in-house search teams at various corporations and not-for-profit organizations.

