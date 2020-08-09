Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.29

Pressure Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:PBIO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as low as $1.95. Pressure Biosciences shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 29,853 shares.

The company has a market cap of $7.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29.

About Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO)

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

