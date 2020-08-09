Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.06. Elite Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 794,307 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELTP)

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of proprietary orally administered controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. The company operates in Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products segments.

