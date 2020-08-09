Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.06. Elite Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 794,307 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELTP)

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of proprietary orally administered controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. The company operates in Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products segments.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.10
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.10
Scientific Digital Imaging Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.95
Scientific Digital Imaging Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.95
Victoria Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $273.56
Victoria Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $273.56
Astika Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04
Astika Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04
500.com Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.67
500.com Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.67
CBS Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.80
CBS Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.80


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report