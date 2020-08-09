Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.61

Lucara Diamond Corp (TSE:LUC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.58. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 147,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $230.20 million and a PE ratio of 15.00.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$45.78 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucara Diamond Corp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

