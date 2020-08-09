MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $750.16

MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $750.16 and traded as low as $606.00. MJ Gleeson shares last traded at $610.00, with a volume of 25,787 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLE. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 765 ($9.41) to GBX 730 ($8.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MJ Gleeson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 834 ($10.26).

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $363.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 669.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 750.16.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.