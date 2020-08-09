Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Focus Graphite Inc (OTCMKTS:FCSMF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 87,354 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

About Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.10
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.10
Scientific Digital Imaging Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.95
Scientific Digital Imaging Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.95
Victoria Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $273.56
Victoria Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $273.56
Astika Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04
Astika Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04
500.com Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.67
500.com Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.67
CBS Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.80
CBS Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.80


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report