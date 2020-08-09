CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.76

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Shares of CCFNB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CCFN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.76 and traded as low as $40.25. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76.

About CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN)

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

