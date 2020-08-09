BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.64

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.49. BAB shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 1,671 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

BAB Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the BAB, MFM, and SD trade names in the United States. Its BAB franchised brand consists of units operating as Big Apple Bagels featuring daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.