Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.21. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.81.

Trans-Lux Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNLX)

Trans-Lux Corporation designs, manufactures, and supplies digital signage display solutions, fixed digit scoreboards, and LED lighting fixtures and lamps. The company operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales, and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage and LED lighting solutions.

