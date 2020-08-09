Rifco (CVE:RFC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Rifco Inc (CVE:RFC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.70. Rifco shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 85,900 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 737.23, a quick ratio of 22.04 and a current ratio of 22.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 million and a PE ratio of -5.26.

About Rifco (CVE:RFC)

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of selected new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

