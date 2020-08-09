Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.64. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 44,850 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

In related news, major shareholder Mark A. Graber purchased 60,000 shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

