Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,163.80

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,163.80 and traded as low as $1,990.00. Coca Cola HBC shares last traded at $2,033.00, with a volume of 589,852 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,330 ($28.67) to GBX 2,220 ($27.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.53) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca Cola HBC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,433.89 ($29.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,051.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,163.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of €0.62 ($0.70) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Coca Cola HBC’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,129 ($26.20) per share, with a total value of £4,002.52 ($4,925.57). Insiders have purchased 408,607 shares of company stock valued at $813,431,530 over the last ninety days.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

