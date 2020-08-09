Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 11,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telkonet had a negative return on equity of 65.60% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

