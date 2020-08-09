Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.51

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.51 and traded as low as $18.61. Ames National shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 858 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $174.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 24.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ames National by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ames National by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ames National by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ames National by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Ames National by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ames National Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

