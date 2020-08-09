BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.32

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.32 and traded as low as $6.25. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 223,598 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

