QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.76

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

QNB Corp (OTCMKTS:QNBC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.76 and traded as low as $27.25. QNB shares last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 6,368 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $96.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

QNB Corp. operates as a bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

