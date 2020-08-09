Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.77

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.77 and traded as low as $11.77. Codorus Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 9,180 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Brian D. Brunner acquired 10,000 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,412. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 48.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

