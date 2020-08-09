SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

SMG Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:SMGI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.11. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 17,500 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

About SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI)

SMG Industries Inc, an oilfield service company, provides soaps, surfactants, and degreasers for the drilling rig operator market segment in the United States. The company offers degreaser under the Miracle Blue name; aluminum brightener and descaler under the Luma Brite name; and emulsifier under the Wicked Green name that are used in drilling rig wash, oilfield cleaning, industrial cleaning, fleet, and equipment cleaning applications.

