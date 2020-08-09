Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 96.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $75.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

