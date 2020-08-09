PayMeOn (OTCMKTS:PAYM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.23

PayMeOn Inc (OTCMKTS:PAYM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.27. PayMeOn shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 16,144 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23.

About PayMeOn (OTCMKTS:PAYM)

Paymeon, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as MMAX Media, Inc and changed its name to Paymeon, Inc in May 2013.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PayMeOn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayMeOn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.