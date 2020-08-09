PayMeOn (OTCMKTS:PAYM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.23

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

PayMeOn Inc (OTCMKTS:PAYM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.27. PayMeOn shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 16,144 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23.

About PayMeOn (OTCMKTS:PAYM)

Paymeon, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as MMAX Media, Inc and changed its name to Paymeon, Inc in May 2013.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PayMeOn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayMeOn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Golub Capital BDC Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Golub Capital BDC Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
PayMeOn Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.23
PayMeOn Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.23
Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Osisko gold royalties Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.26
Osisko gold royalties Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.26
Brokers Set Expectations for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Volga Gas Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.97
Volga Gas Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.97


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report