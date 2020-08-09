Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (NRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 10th.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.36 million during the quarter.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$0.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.90. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 539.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.73.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine (HLT) Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles; and Resultz, an over-the-counter product intended to kill head lice and remove their eggs from hair.

