Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.26

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and traded as high as $16.85. Osisko gold royalties shares last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 600,958 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight Capital upped their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$19.75 to C$22.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.30.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -11.29.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$52.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties Ltd will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -13.63%.

About Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

