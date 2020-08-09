Brokers Set Expectations for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) – Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Heritage Insurance in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.30%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HRTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

NYSE HRTG opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 46.2% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 33.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

