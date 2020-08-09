Volga Gas (LON:VGAS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.97

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Volga Gas plc (LON:VGAS) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and traded as high as $25.00. Volga Gas shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 13,836 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02.

About Volga Gas (LON:VGAS)

Volga Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil, gas, and condensate in the Volgograd and Saratov regions of Russia. It holds 100% interests in the Karpenskiy license covering an area of 4,180 square kilometers located in the Saratov region; Vostochny Makarovskoye (VM) license that covers an area of 17.8 square kilometers in the Volgograd region; Dobrinskoye license located near to its VM license; and Urozhainoye-2 license totaling an area of 354 square kilometers located to the north of its Karpenskiy license area.

