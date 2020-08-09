Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Sherritt International Corp (OTCMKTS:SHERF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.16. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 211,475 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

About Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Golub Capital BDC Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
PayMeOn Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.23
Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Osisko gold royalties Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.26
Brokers Set Expectations for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc's FY2020 Earnings
Volga Gas Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.97
