Brokers Offer Predictions for Henry Schein, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $66.98 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $54,905,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,414,000 after acquiring an additional 837,255 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $43,876,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $31,719,000. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 544,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,516,000 after purchasing an additional 352,647 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

