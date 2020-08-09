Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in W&T Offshore by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,401 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,879,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 138,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 211,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 90,188 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 31.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 579,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 138,999 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 18,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,928.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 255,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,389.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,730.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 515,429 shares of company stock worth $1,113,903 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 3.18.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 34.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. W&T Offshore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

