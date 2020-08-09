Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,493 Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 55.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 135.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 78,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Hostess Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $3,929,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,381,056 shares of company stock worth $17,514,630. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWNK. SunTrust Banks raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

