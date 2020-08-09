Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.16

Burnham Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BURCA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.16 and traded as low as $10.80. Burnham shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 7,741 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Burnham from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th.

Burnham Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

