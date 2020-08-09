Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.16

Burnham Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BURCA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.16 and traded as low as $10.80. Burnham shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 7,741 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Burnham from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.34.
Burnham Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BURCA)
Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.
Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.