Walker Greenbank (LON:WGB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.50

Walker Greenbank plc (LON:WGB) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.50 and traded as low as $45.04. Walker Greenbank shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 201,639 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $32.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.50.

About Walker Greenbank (LON:WGB)

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and associated products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

