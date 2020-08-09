Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.13

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.13 and traded as low as $11.90. Donegal Group shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 556 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $345.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.42. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $192.41 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Donegal Group worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

