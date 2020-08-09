M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $592.19

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $592.19 and traded as low as $590.00. M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at $590.00, with a volume of 4,655 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 557.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 592.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.67 million and a PE ratio of 52.61.

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

