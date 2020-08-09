AstraZeneca (AZN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/3/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 6,300 ($77.53) price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,500 ($116.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at DZ Bank AG from GBX 7,300 ($89.84) to GBX 7,500 ($92.30). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 9,200 ($113.22) to GBX 9,300 ($114.45). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 9,500 ($116.91) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 9,000 ($110.76).

7/28/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,000 ($73.84) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($110.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/27/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,500 ($116.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/22/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,000 ($73.84) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 7,300 ($89.84) price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/21/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 9,000 ($110.76) price target on the stock.

7/20/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,500 ($116.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,000 ($73.84) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

7/15/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/14/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/9/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

7/8/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,500 ($116.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

6/22/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 7,600 ($93.53) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/22/2020 – AstraZeneca was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Securities to a “reduce” rating. They now have a GBX 7,600 ($93.53) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 8,100 ($99.68).

6/22/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,500 ($116.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 9,550 ($117.52) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 9,500 ($116.91).

6/18/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

6/10/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 7,300 ($89.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/9/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 9,200 ($113.22) price target on the stock.

6/8/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,000 ($73.84) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/8/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 9,000 ($110.76) price target on the stock.

6/8/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,500 ($104.60) on Thursday. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of GBX 83.80 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,618.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,960.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 69.60 ($0.86) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

