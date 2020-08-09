AstraZeneca (AZN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/3/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 6,300 ($77.53) price target on the stock.
- 8/3/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,500 ($116.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2020 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at DZ Bank AG from GBX 7,300 ($89.84) to GBX 7,500 ($92.30). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2020 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 9,200 ($113.22) to GBX 9,300 ($114.45). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 9,500 ($116.91) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 9,000 ($110.76).
- 7/28/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,000 ($73.84) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($110.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/27/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,500 ($116.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 7/22/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,000 ($73.84) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 7,300 ($89.84) price target on the stock.
- 7/21/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/21/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 9,000 ($110.76) price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,500 ($116.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,000 ($73.84) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.
- 7/15/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 7/14/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 7/9/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
- 7/8/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,500 ($116.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
- 6/22/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 7,600 ($93.53) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2020 – AstraZeneca was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Securities to a “reduce” rating. They now have a GBX 7,600 ($93.53) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 8,100 ($99.68).
- 6/22/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,500 ($116.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/19/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 9,550 ($117.52) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 9,500 ($116.91).
- 6/18/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.
- 6/10/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 7,300 ($89.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 6/9/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 9,200 ($113.22) price target on the stock.
- 6/8/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,000 ($73.84) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 6/8/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 9,000 ($110.76) price target on the stock.
- 6/8/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.
LON AZN opened at GBX 8,500 ($104.60) on Thursday. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of GBX 83.80 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,618.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,960.76.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 69.60 ($0.86) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.95%.
