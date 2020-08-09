Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $162.27

Central Asia Metals Ltd (LON:CAML)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $162.27 and traded as low as $162.00. Central Asia Metals shares last traded at $172.40, with a volume of 289,739 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAML. VSA Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 145 ($1.78) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Central Asia Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 240 ($2.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.27. The firm has a market cap of $303.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

