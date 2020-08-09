Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.67

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.67 and traded as high as $97.40. Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 190,247 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 91.67. The firm has a market cap of $118.92 million and a PE ratio of 132.86.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported GBX 5.70 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of GBX 5.70 ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Begbies Traynor Group plc will post 410.0000026 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.57%.

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, other stakeholders, and investors and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Advisory Services; and Property Services. It offers business rescue options, advisory options, closure options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, corporate and commercial finance, and personal insolvency solutions to accountants, asset based lenders, banks, creditors, and solicitors, as well as directors and business owners.

