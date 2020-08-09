$14.66 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce $14.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $13.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $62.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.56 million to $64.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $49.73 million, with estimates ranging from $14.30 million to $77.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IMGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 11.6% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 22,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in ImmunoGen by 35.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ImmunoGen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ImmunoGen by 37.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $3.99 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $688.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

